Mumbaikars, brace yourselves; monsoons most likely to hit city by June 11

Southwest Monsoon will hit Mumbai by June 11. As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal, it is expected to increase rainfall over Maharashtra coast, including Mumbai.
It also said it was observed in the past that rainfall activity increases on the west coast when a low-pressure area develops over the Bay of Bengal.
All India Radio also tweeted about the progress of Monsoon:
IMD Director General Mrutyanjay Mohapatra said, it is a positive development as it will allow the further advancement of monsoon, and most probably it will meet its new normal onset date of June 11 for Mumbai.
He also added that the country is expected to get a normal Monsoon this year.
As per IMD the conditions are likely to become favorable subsequently for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal and northeastern states, Sikkim, some parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during subsequent two days.
It said, a low Pressure Area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana during 9th to 11th of June and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat state and south Madhya Pradesh during 10th and 11th June.