Mumbaikars brace yourself has IMD predicts very heavy rainfall over the weekend

Mumbaikars brace yourself for some heavy downpour, as the IMD has said that intermittent rain is expected on Friday, with heavy overnight showers or downpour likely early in the morning.

According to the Hindustan Times, a wet spell is expected this weekend, with a heavy to very rain forecast for the city and suburbs. Mumbai surpassed the 1000-mm mark for July on Thursday, with 1,003mm rain in 25 days, against the monthly average of 840.7mm, which means an excess of 19.2%. On Thursday, Mumbai recorded moderate showers with isolated intense short spells of rain. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, Santacruz weather observatory recorded 25.4mm (moderate) rain, while Colaba recorded 11.6mm (light rain). Overnight rain was less between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, compared to Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (when south Mumbai received 172mm rain – highest for the season in a span of six hours).

“The upper air cyclonic circulation (weather system), which persists at 5.8km above mean sea level combined with a feeble offshore trough extending from north Maharashtra to Karnataka, continues to strengthen westerly winds close to the surface leading to active monsoon conditions over the next three days at least,” Bishwambhar Singh, director, regional meteorological centre, India Meteorological Department, Mumbai told the Hindustan Times.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted "heavy rain" in the state capital here. "Rainfall in last 24 hrs at morning 6.30 am today in Mumbai and around. Few stations reported heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Rest it was moderate as expected. Today watch for more rains," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD tweeted. IMD in its Friday bulletin said that more than 3 cm rainfall was recorded on Thursday. It also predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" during the next five days across Maharashtra. "Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 08:00 Hours - INTERMITTENT RAIN/SHOWERS WITH HEAVY FALLS IN CITY AND SUBURBS DURING NIGHT/EARLY MORNING," BMC tweeted.