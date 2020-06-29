Mumbaikars beware: You could be facing prison for not wearing a mask amid extended lockdown

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cracked down on those violating norms that help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The body has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask in public places. Those not wearing masks may face imprisonment up to six months also.

Exercising powers under the Epidemic Act, 1897 and other regulations, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday issued an order making the wearing of masks compulsory, apart from stipulating that everyone follow social distancing measures in public places.

Chahal said everyone moving for whatsoever purpose and under whatever reason or authority in public places such as streets, offices, shops, markets, clinics, and hospital premises must compulsorily wear masks. Any person who is moving around in his personal or official vehicle must compulsorily wear a mask. Further, any person travelling in public transport, working at any site/office/workplace must compulsorily wear a mask.