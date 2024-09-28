Mumbai:BMC Launches MyBMC App To Enhance Oversight Of Civic Operations; Full Rollout Set For October 1

BMC office | File image

The BMC’s information technology department has developed the MyBMC app to assist civic authorities in supervising the work of their officials and employees. Currently, in a trial phase, this mobile app will be fully available to relevant staff starting October 1.

The app is designed to monitor operations related to maintenance, solid waste management, and the functioning of building and factory departments within the civic wards. According to the BMC, employees and officials regularly conduct fieldwork, and the app aims to enhance transparency, reliability, and management of these operations.

Staff can log details of their daily tasks along with photographs. Once their work is completed, they can upload relevant information and images to document the job’s completion, providing instant access to the status of ongoing and completed tasks.

Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, and the Municipal Commissioner can review this information through a web application and dashboard. The app is currently available on Android and will soon be accessible on iOS as well.