 Mumbai:BMC Launches MyBMC App To Enhance Oversight Of Civic Operations; Full Rollout Set For October 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai:BMC Launches MyBMC App To Enhance Oversight Of Civic Operations; Full Rollout Set For October 1

Mumbai:BMC Launches MyBMC App To Enhance Oversight Of Civic Operations; Full Rollout Set For October 1

The app is designed to monitor operations related to maintenance, solid waste management, and the functioning of building and factory departments within the civic wards.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
article-image
BMC office | File image

The BMC’s information technology department has developed the MyBMC app to assist civic authorities in supervising the work of their officials and employees. Currently, in a trial phase, this mobile app will be fully available to relevant staff starting October 1.

The app is designed to monitor operations related to maintenance, solid waste management, and the functioning of building and factory departments within the civic wards. According to the BMC, employees and officials regularly conduct fieldwork, and the app aims to enhance transparency, reliability, and management of these operations.

Read Also
Mumbai: BJP's Ex-Corporator Makarand Narwekar Raises Funding Concerns To BMC, Pausing Colaba...
article-image

Staff can log details of their daily tasks along with photographs. Once their work is completed, they can upload relevant information and images to document the job’s completion, providing instant access to the status of ongoing and completed tasks.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Despite BMC's Directive, Some Schools Opt For Regular Classes
article-image

Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, and the Municipal Commissioner can review this information through a web application and dashboard. The app is currently available on Android and will soon be accessible on iOS as well.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: NCDRC Orders Investigation Into Alleged Inflated Electricity Bills By MSED, Case Referred Back To State Commission
Mumbai: NCDRC Orders Investigation Into Alleged Inflated Electricity Bills By MSED, Case Referred Back To State Commission
Bombay HC Directs MBVV Police To Probe Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager For Embezzling Prize Money
Bombay HC Directs MBVV Police To Probe Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager For Embezzling Prize Money
'Each Objectionable Post Forwarded On Social Media Can’t Be To Create Unrest In Society': Bombay HC
'Each Objectionable Post Forwarded On Social Media Can’t Be To Create Unrest In Society': Bombay HC
Mumbai: Teenager Becomes Youngest In World To Undergo Shoulder-Level Hand Transplant At Gleneagles Hospitals Using Organ From 9-Year-Old Donor
Mumbai: Teenager Becomes Youngest In World To Undergo Shoulder-Level Hand Transplant At Gleneagles Hospitals Using Organ From 9-Year-Old Donor

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: NCDRC Orders Investigation Into Alleged Inflated Electricity Bills By MSED, Case Referred...

Mumbai: NCDRC Orders Investigation Into Alleged Inflated Electricity Bills By MSED, Case Referred...

Bombay HC Directs MBVV Police To Probe Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager For...

Bombay HC Directs MBVV Police To Probe Dance Group's Cheating Allegations Against Manager For...

'Each Objectionable Post Forwarded On Social Media Can’t Be To Create Unrest In Society': Bombay...

'Each Objectionable Post Forwarded On Social Media Can’t Be To Create Unrest In Society': Bombay...

Mumbai: Teenager Becomes Youngest In World To Undergo Shoulder-Level Hand Transplant At Gleneagles...

Mumbai: Teenager Becomes Youngest In World To Undergo Shoulder-Level Hand Transplant At Gleneagles...

Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024': A 15-Day Campaign Promoting Cleanliness Through...

Western Railway Launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024': A 15-Day Campaign Promoting Cleanliness Through...