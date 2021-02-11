Mumbai: Zero COVID-19 death in BEST in two months

In the past two months, the BEST undertaking has reported zero deaths of its employees from COVID-19. Presently the positivity rate of BEST has also fallen below one percent as there are only 15 active cases in the organisation.

Earlier, at a time when COVID was at its peak the undertaking recorded 100-150 active cases regularly. Meanwhile, since the past two months, the BEST is also conducting rapid antigen tests amongst its employees. Nearly, 11,800 have been tested so far, of which only 60 employees have been found positive.