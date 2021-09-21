Mumbai: Yulu to spread its wings

Over the last year, since Yulu e-bikes have hit the road, the commercial hub of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) managed to prevent emmetting 1 lakh kg carbon into the atmosphere, claimed the operator. Soon, other places will also be able to boast the same. The operator plans to expand its fleet across the city and set up 500 battery swapping stations with the help of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) in the next 18 months.

Bikes with a low battery can be dropped at the nearest battery swapping station or a Yulu parking lot. The designated staff will replace the drained battery with a charged one. Such centers will be set up at designated locations, though their area and size haven’t been disclosed. New versions of the bike will be launched in the next year or so.

Since September 2021, 450 Yulu bikes have covered approximately 10 lakh km after completing 2 lakh odd trips. Another 450 bikes operate in Navi Mumbai. “There will be separate coloured e-bikes for personal travel (may probably retain blue) and for carrying goods. People contributing to the gig economy, like food delivery and courier applications, will use them,” said sources in Yulu. These e-bikes don’t require a driving license.

Yulu has already tied up with some applications in other cities, which shall be replicated here. It is working on providing affordable delivery options for gig economy workers. They will not have to worry about buying a two wheeler, rising fuel prices or a driving license. Amit Gupta, co-founder, Yulu Bike said, “Yulu will have 24x7 battery charging and swapping centres across multiple points in Mumbai. This will be our first step together towards electrification of mobility.”

AEML has been supplying power to EVs at a rate of Rs 5.50 per unit. In all likelihood, people will be able to swap batteries at AEML’s bill payment centers as well. A spokesperson said, “We are committed toward establishing infrastructure to electrify and provide sustainable mobility solutions to Mumbaikars. This will help in achieving the goals of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 11:09 PM IST