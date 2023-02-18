Mumbai: YouTuber booked for flying drone over Bandra Fort without police permission

Representative | Pixabay

Mumbai: A 25-year-old YouTuber has been booked for allegedly flying a drone over Bandra Fort without necessary permission, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

According to the official, he used the drone on Thursday afternoon to film a YouTube video.

"Flying a drone without police permission is prohibited. He has been charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order promulgated lawfully by public servant," the official added

(With PTI inputs)

