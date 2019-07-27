Mumbai: Youth threatens to post intimate pics of woman on social media, held

Mumbai: A youth was arrested for an extortion bid in which another man had blackmailed a 45-year-old woman threatening her to post her intimate photos on social media.

The accused, Sufiyan Hakim Khan, 21, was arrested on Thursday for demanding money on behalf of his friend and the main accused, who is still in Qatar.

According to the crime branch, a woman, a housewife, from Antop Hill came in contact with Shaukat Khan (24) from Qatar. Shaukat is Indian, and works in Qatar.

The complainant and Shaukat would chat regularly on social media. Within a few weeks, Shaukat convinced her to perform intimate acts and then asked her to share those photographs.

After receiving her photographs, Shaukat started demanding Rs30,000 from her and threatened her to kill her son on resfusal. Moreover, he threatened her to upload her photographs and videos, make them viral on social media.

A scared victim approached the Antop Hill police and registered a case under IPC sections for sexual harassment and extortion, and under the IT Act. During the probes, the crime branch unit four asked the complainant to call Shaukat to collect the money.

Instead, he sent his friend Sufiyan. The police had laid a trap at Kurla railway station, where Sufiyan was to collect the money from the victim. As soon as Sufiyan reached the station, the crime branch team caught him.