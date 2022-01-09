Mumbai: Youth swings cat by its tail and throws it on ground; booked for cruelty towards animals

Aarey Police have booked a youth for alleged animal cruelty wherein he had swung a cat by its tail and threw it on the ground, injuring its tail in the process. The incident came to light via a video on Instagram, following which an animal officer at Aarey registered a complaint against the accused. The youth has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

According to police, the complainant came across a post on social media wherein a teen, Prathamesh Awhade, 19, was seen treating a cat with cruelty by holding her by her tail, swinging it in the air in circular motion and then throwing it off. After looking at the video, it came to light that the cat could be injured badly at its tail and subsequently, the complainant tracked down the man in the video.



Subsequently, a case was lodged against the youth in the video and he was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Police identified the accused and called him for enquiries and are investigating the matter further.

ALSO READ #WorldAnimalWelfareDay: THESE Indian Instagram accounts are saving local animals from cruelty

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:04 PM IST