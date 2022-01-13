Mumbai: Youth rams car in auto-rickshaw killing passenger; held

Juhu Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly causing death due to negligence of an auto rickshaw passenger near SV Road at Andheri (W). The accused was allegedly rash driving his car when he hit the autorickshaw on Wednesday afternoon. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor vehicles Act.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 3.30pm near Jain Mandir on SV Road in Andheri (W), when an autorickshaw, driven by Indrajit Yadav, 49, who was plying a passenger Jayesh Kshratriya was hit by a car. This four wheeler was driven by 23-year-old Vijay Govilkar, who was allegedly rash driving in a public way said police.

After the four wheeler hit the autorickshaw, there was a loud thud and the passenger had sustained serious injuries, whereas Yadav had sustained minor injuries, said police. While the passersby immediately rushed the auto driver and Kshratriya to a civic run hospital for treatment, the latter succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Juhu police nabbed Govilkar and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

