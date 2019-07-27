Mumbai: Youth orders mobile, gets playing cards, belt instead

Kalyan: Lured by deep discounts online, a youth from Kalyan ordered a mobile phone worth Rs 16,000, only to get a deck of playing cards, instead. Triloki Pandey, 24, a watchman, received a message on his mobile phone telling him he was eligible for a special offer, in which he would get a mobile phone worth Rs 16,000 at one-fourth the cost.

Further, the offer also stated he would get a wristwatch and a pair of sunglasses free with the mobile phone.

Taken in by the offer, Pandey ordered the mobile on July 12. Around 12 days later, he received a speedpost package which he excitedly opened, only to find a deck of playing cards and a belt.

Shocked, Pandey approached the post office, who said their job was to deliver the package and they were not responsible for its contents. When Pandey called the number from which he had received the message, the other party first declined the calls and the number was subsequently switched off. Realising he had been duped, Pandey approached police and registered a complaint against the accused.