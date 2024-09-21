Mumbai: Youth-Led Mangrove Conservation Drive Promotes Sustainable Human Behaviour

‘Over 1850 young volunteers from Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) and Swachha Vasundhara Abhiyaan came together on International Coastal Cleanup Day, 20th September '24 to protect Mumbai's vital mangrove ecosystems.' |

Mumbai: Over 1850 young volunteers from Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) and Swachha Vasundhara Abhiyaan came together on International Coastal Cleanup Day to protect Mumbai's vital mangrove ecosystems.

Held at Carter Road Beach, the drive highlighted the crucial role of mangroves in combating climate change and preserving biodiversity. These "coastal superheroes" are under threat due to human activities such as pollution, deforestation, and unsustainable practices.

The young volunteers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable human behaviour by participating in this initiative. They understood that individual actions can significantly impact the environment and that adopting eco-friendly practices is essential for building a sustainable future.

Mr. Terence Lewis, renowned Bollywood choreographer, urged the young volunteers to actively take care of the earth. He said, “We don’t realise what the problem is but since you’ve participated in this drive today, you would have come to know how much plastic is used and thrown, especially single-use plastics. It will be great for the next generation to take care of the planet Earth. You already have this awareness and consciousness towards the environment and nature. You can definitely make a change. The future lies with you.”

Ms. Poonam Soni, Founder of the global luxury brand, Poonam Soni Signature Line, congratulated the volunteers and organizations for their efforts. She said, “Through this initiative, we are securing our future, our environment and our earth.”

The drive was a resounding success, not only in terms of waste removal but also in fostering environmental responsibility among the youth. As future leaders, they are poised to inspire others to join the movement for a cleaner, healthier planet.

This youth-led initiative was unique in its broader impact, urging people to embrace sustainable human behaviour as a way of life. By genuinely caring for and considering the well-being of others, we can respect the dignity of all life through our daily actions. The drive not only aimed to clean up marine debris and protect mangrove habitats but also sought to raise awareness, engage the community, and drive positive behavioural change.

Mr. Vishesh Gupta, Chairperson of Bharat Soka Gakkai, expressed: 'Sustainable Human Behaviour' begins with respect for nature. Cleaning beaches isn’t just about removing trash; it’s about resetting our relationship with the environment and making a conscious effort to adopt sustainable habits.

About Bharat Soka Gakkai: Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) is dedicated to promoting happiness and peace for all through various activities in peace, culture, education, and sustainability. With over 275,000 voluntary members across 600 Indian towns and cities, BSG aims to create a ‘New Age in India’ where the dignity of all life is respected. BSG's 'BSG for SDG' initiative, launched in 2021, focuses on achieving Sustainable Development Goals through Sustainable Human Behaviour.