Mumbai: Youth leave note with number for minor, get call from cops

Sherine RajUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 01:35 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image
Mumbai: Two youths have been booked for eve-teasing and molestation after a 15-year-old Andheri resident reported being harassed by them.

On Saturday, the girl and her friend were returning home from their tuition classes around 3.30pm when two youngsters in a Mercedes followed and harassed them. The girls got scared and took an auto-rickshaw instead. However, the youths continued to follow them and overtook the auto-rickshaw, forcing it to briefly stop. One of the suspects, Salman Qureshi, came out of the car and kept a note with his number on the girl’s bag before driving away.

The girl went home and narrated the incident to her father, who approached the Amboli police to register a complaint. He also handed over the number the youth had given to his daughter.

The police called up the number on the note and tracked its location through the phone's GPS. Senior Police Inspector Bandopant Bansode said the main suspect has been arrested, while the other one is on the run. “We have received information that he has fled to Uttar Pradesh and is in hiding. We have sent a team to track and arrest him,” said Mr Bansode.

The police have seized their Mercedes and registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for molestation (section 354).

