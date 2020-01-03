Mumbai: Youth held with country-made revolver at Andheri

Mumbai: Acting on a tip-off, Andheri Police arrested a 20-year-old man, a native of Madhya Pradesh, from Teli Gulli in Andheri (E) and seized a country-made revolver from him.

Police said the accused had come to the city last week and was flagged off as suspicious by the locals, who alerted the authorities. While no live rounds or other ammunition was seized from him, police are trying to ascertain the origin and make of the country-made revolver.

According to police, Ranjeet Kumar Singh, 20, was intercepted by police near Andheri (E) on Thursday morning, after a few locals reported him moving suspiciously in the area.

Upon interception, Singh tried to escape from the police’s clutches, and was caught after a brief chase. When checked, police found a country-made revolver on him.

“Singh was unable to furnish with a satisfactory explanation for the country-made weapon’s possession and was immediately arrested. He was booked under section 3, 25 of the Arms Act and was produced in a local magistrate court,” said Vijay Belge, senior inspector of Andheri police station.

Since Singh belongs to Madhya Pradesh, it is very likely that the weapon was produced there.

Police are now investigating to ascertain if the revolver was brought to the city due to personal reasons or as a sample, with an intent to sell it in the city’s illegal arms market.