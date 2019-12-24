Mumbai: Youth held for jostling cop near Bandra Reclamation

Mumbai: Bandra police arrested a 20- year-old youth for manhandling a policeman near Bandra Reclamation on Saturday and drinking alcohol in the open. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault on a police officer.

Police said the area near Bandra Worli Sea Link and Bandra Reclamation has been known for non-social activities and regular patrolling is undertaken to curb the menace in the area.

On December 21, a team from Bandra police station was doing rounds for night patrolling, around 8.30pm, near Bandra Reclamation area and noticed few youths below the Bandra Worli Sea Link area.

When police approached them and asked to disperse from the premises, they were found consuming liquor in an open area, which is illegal. As the police were trying to clear them from the spot, one of the youth, Mihir Sansare, 20, got into a verbal spat with constable Sawant, after which Sansare manhandled him.

Vijaylakshmi Hiremath, senior inspector of Bandra police station said, “During a scuffle, a youth, who was in an inebriated state, pushed an on-duty policeman, after which a case was registered against him.

Police arrested Sansare from the spot and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty (section 353), intentional insult (section 504) and voluntarily causing hurt (section 323), along with relevant sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, for consuming liquor at a public place.

In the past, police have received several complaints of couples and youngsters indulging in illegal activities near the Bandra Reclamation, which raised an alarm for the police. Soon, a regular patrolling was undertaken near the area to clear it of the youths who are seen romancing in the open.