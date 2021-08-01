Mumbai: Youth fed garbage, assaulted over previous enmity in Jogeshwari, one arrested

The officials of crime branch unit 10 arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly thrashing and assaulting a youth in his mid 20s with iron rods, sharp weapons on July 20, and forced him to eat garbage from a dustbin. The accused, who has a criminal record and had been externed from the city twice, was arrested by the crime branch officials and was handed over to Meghwadi Police, where an offence was registered and he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the complainant and the accused, who are residents of the same neighbourhood, had been at the loggerheads and had been in a heated quarrel with each other on July 20, the accused duo, identified as Abdul Khalid Malik Shaikh, 47 and Fahim Zahid Ali Shaikh, 20, had assaulted the complainant with iron rods and sharp weapons, and was made to eat waste from a dustbin.

Moreover, the accused had also recorded a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, and soon gained momentum. Soon after, the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder charges.

While the police team was in the search of the accused duo, they were keeping tabs on their family, and on the basis of reliable information police laid a trap and nabbed Abdul from Jogeshwari railway station on Saturday. Further probe revealed that he has a criminal record for various serious offences in Meghwadi, Borivali railway, Andheri railway police stations. After a routine medical examination, Abdul was handed over to Meghwadi police station for further legal proceedings.