Mumbai: Youth drowns in Charkop lake, friend rescued

A 21-year-old man from Charkop drowned in a lake on Sunday evening, while his friend, who had jumped to save him, was rescued by the locals.

After the efforts by the police and the fire brigade failed to bring results, the Indian Navy was roped in for the rescue operations. The body of the 21-year-old was fished out of the lake on Monday evening. The Charkop police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and have sent his body for an autopsy.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 8 pm on Sunday, when the Charkop-based youth, Balkrishna Ashok Gaundkar (21), had gone to the lake with his friend for an evening stroll. The friends were sitting by the lake when Gaundkar suddenly lost his balance and fell in. His friend immediately jumped behind him for rescue but was himself drowning.

The locals saw the duo drowning and alerted the Mumbai Police control room as well as the fire brigade. While both the teams reached the spot, Gaundkar's friend was saved in the nick of time, but he was untraceable. Jagdish Bhopale, inspector attached to Charkop Police said that after Gaundkar's body was not found, the rescue mission was called off late in the night and resumed on Monday.

"The Indian Navy was roped in for the rescue mission, who were able to fish out Gaundkar's body on Monday evening. We have registered an ADR and have taken his body for a postmortem. A detailed autopsy will reveal the exact cause of death," added Bhopale.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:56 PM IST