Mumbai: Youth drowns at Aksa, 2 teens in Thane creek

Mumbai: An evening walk followed by a quick swim proved fatal for 23-year-old Babu Piramal Dravid, who was spending time out with two of his friends at Aksa Beach in Malad on Sunday. According to the police, Dravid drowned at 5.15pm, and the body was retrieved 90 minutes later from the sea. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. The Malvani police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Two teenagers from Kopari had drowned in a creek in Mithagar, Thane, on Saturday. In a similar replay, the two boys went to a creek for a swim, unmindful of their own safety.

The boys, Shubham Deokar (15) and Pravin Kanchari (14), were students of Standard IX. Dravid, a resident of Ram Nagar in Kandivli (E), had ventured out into the seas for kicks. The moment lifeguards at the beach realised he had capsized, they jumped into the sea. The rescue came in the nick of time for his friends but it took the rescue party more than 90 minutes to retrieve Dravid -- his body was found nearly 300 metres away from the spot. The victim was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital but declared dead before admission. Dravid, who worked at a garage, was an orphan and unmarried, said sources.

In the Thane incident, the parents approached the police only after they failed to locate the boys after a night-time search. Last week, an 18-month-old boy fell into an open gutter outside his home in Goregaon and is feared drowned. Even after four days, he has not been located. On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy drowned in a pit dug for a Coastal Road Project at Worli. On July 6, two people, including a 12-year old boy and a 22-year-old man, drowned off Marine Drive during high tide.