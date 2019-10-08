Mumbai: Youth dies after pole falls on him in Borivli

Mumbai: A 25-year-old pillion rider died in Borivli after an electric pole fell on the bike on Monday afternoon. Police said, the electric pole fell after a heavy loaded tempo dashed it on Shimpoli Road in Borivli (W).

The unidentified tempo driver fled the spot and has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence

The deceased, Rameshwar Sahani, 25, had recently moved to the city from his hometown and was taking lessons in mobile repairing from Vinayak More, 37, who was riding the bike at the time of the incident.

A speeding tempo driven by an unidentified driver dashed into an electric pole, which fell on Sahani and More. Police said, since More was wearing a helmet, he sustained injuries but Sahani succumbed to the injuries and died when admitted in Shatabdi Hospital.

Borivli Police have booked the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the IPC for causing death due to negligence (section 304a) and rash driving (section 279).

Police said, the driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle. Police are scrutinising the CCTV footage to identify him and place him under arrest.