Mumbai: Youth dies after accidentally drinking thinner instead of water, manager held

The Kandivali police arrested the manager of a factory after a 19-year-old youth working there died after drinking thinner instead of water at the factory recently. During the investigation it was revealed that the water bottle was placed exactly besides the thinner bottle which caused the confusion. The manager is identified as Baburam Verma, 28, who was arrested for causing death by negligence.

The incident took place on January 24, when Kashinath Yakappa a laborer along with another worker was doing a paint job at the factory. Accidently they both drank thinner instead of water. According to the police, Yakappa fell unconscious while the other employee did not suffered much. He was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment however, he did not survive and died during treatment the next day, said police.

During the investigation it was revealed that, bottles filled with thinner had been kept exactly besides the water bottle and since both the bottles were identical the labourer could not differentiate and ended up drinking thinner, said police.

After the revelation the Kandivali police registered a suo-motu FIR under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested Verma.

A paint thinner which is usually called as thinner is a solvent used to thin oil-based paints or for clean up after their use. Paint thinner included turpentine which can be fatal if consumed.