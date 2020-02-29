Mumbai: Youth convicted for assault on traffic cop who died

Mumbai: A sessions court on Friday convicted a youth for a 2016 assault on a head traffic constable Vilas Shinde, which led to the constable’s death. His minor brother was also involved in the crime, but his case was separated under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The incident took place on Aug 23, 2016 around 3pm when Shinde was on duty near an HP petrol pump on SV Road, Khar. The constable was making challans of two-wheeler riders without helmet and checking their driving licences. He had stopped the minor for riding without a helmet. The minor then made a phone call to his elder brother, who came to the spot carrying a bamboo stick.

According to the deposition of policeman Sunil Jadhav, who had witnessed the incident and then filed a police complaint, the youth was on the motorcycle when he saw the elder brother walking with a bamboo stick. The youth had stopped his vehicle then. The youth, Jadhav said, proceeded towards the petrol pump. He saw another youth there who had gestured to him that the bike key is with Shinde. The elder brother had struck Shinde on the back of his head and Shinde fell unconscious, with blood oozing from his head. The youth had kicked Shinde and turned him over, removed the bike’s key from Shinde’s pocket, which Shinde had confiscated from his younger brother, and gave it to his brother.

Jadhav had further told court that when petrol pump employees and he had tried to apprehend the two boys, the elder brother had waved the bamboo at them and threatened that if anyone came in between he would strike them.

At this, people had started running helter-skelter. The youth ahd then fled with the bike.

Jadhav had then taken an unconscious Shinde to Bhabha hospital where he underwent treatment for two to three hours. Thereafter he was taken to Lilavati hospital, still in an unconcious state. Shinde had later succumbed to the injury.