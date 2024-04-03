 Mumbai: Youth Attempts Suicide By Consuming Toilet Cleaner Inside Mulund Police Station
Recently a woman had complained to the police about the man posting defamatory posts on Instagram about her on social media. As part of the investigation process, the man, based in Mumbai, was brought to the Mulund police station on Tuesday.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Youth Attempts Suicide By Consuming Toilet Cleaner Inside Mulund Police Station | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man who was brought to the Mulund police station for inquiries, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming toilet cleaner. Recently a woman had complained to the police about the man posting defamatory posts on Instagram about her on social media. As part of the investigation process, the man, based in Mumbai, was brought to the Mulund police station on Tuesday.

After a series of questioning, he was allegedly visibly stressed about the situation. The man, accompanied by his parents and the girl along with her parents, later excused himself for going to the washroom.

Some time later, the police noticed the man had not returned. They went to the washroom to check on him, and found him lying on the floor, unconscious, while an open a bottle of phenyl lying next to him.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital. After the treatment, he was out of danger,” said a police official, adding that a case of attempt to suicide, under section 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will registered against him.

