Mumbai Youngsters Blow Away Challengers At Windsurfing Event In Chennai

Mumbai youngsters shone at the All India Windsurfing Championship held in Chennai last weekend, with Naavya Kaku and Raj Patil winning gold in the Under-13 Raceboard and Under-19 Techno categories, respectively.

The duo have so far had an impressive season. Naavya won silver and Raj clinched bronze at the Open Navy Windsurfing Championship in Goa last month.

The gutsy JB Petit Girls High School student Naavya clinched gold in the U13 Raceboard category at the All India Windsurfing and Kiteboarding Championship held on the picturesque Morjim beach, Goa, while Raj fetched a silver medal.

Naavya took to the sea when she was just eight to sail as summer hobby at Aqua Sail, Goa, and quickly rode the waves with stellar performance at the YAI Multiclass Regatta, March 2-25, at Chowpatty to win the national silver medal in the U13 Girls Techno 293 category.

The audacious 10-year-old had clinched her first national gold medal in the raceboard U13 Girls category at the prestigious SBI Sail India event held earlier in January at Girgaum Chowpatty.

Both the youngsters, representing the Yachting Association of Maharashtra, were coached by former world sailing champion Ayaz Shaikh.

“We hope for recognition and support from the state government to create proper facilities in Mumbai to further enhance their skills and represent the nation more effectively,” he said.