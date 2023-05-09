Mumbai: Young man's 'stunt' on top of a train disrupts services on Harbour line

A 26-year-old man's 'stunt' disrupted the local services of Harbour line on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Raj Bahadur Jaiswar and booked by government railway police of CSMT under section 336 of IPC for endangering life or personal safety of others.

He was was realised on bail on Tuesday. Accused shall be punished with impris­onment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to two hundred and fifty rupees, or with both.

In his statement to GRP, he stated that, "it happened suddenly, just to enjoy the travel on roof top of the train."

Conferming the development, a senior railway officials said, "Raj Bahadur works as a cleanliness worker in Kumbharwada. This incident happened on Monday."

Accused laid down on the roof of the train

"On Monday, at around 9 pm he climbed on the roof of a CSMT-bound local train, but when he noticed high tension wire, he immediately laid down," said an official, adding that when train reached platform number two of CSMT at around 9.20 pm, passengers noticed him and informed the railway authorities.

"After getting information, concerned officials immediately rushed to the site and asked the accused to not move. In the meantime, power supply of the over head wire was disconnected and man was rescued safely," he said.

Local services disrupted for 25 mins

The local services on harbour line resumed at around 9.45 pm after security personnel safely brought down the man from the rooftop of the train. However, the incident delayed train services on the Harbour line section that connects Navi Mumbai and Western suburbs with south Mumbai, the CR spokesperson said.