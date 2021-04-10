Mumbai: You can have alcohol home delivered from 7 am. Here's how

The Municipal Corporation of Mumbai issued fresh guidelines for the wine shop owners under 'Break the Chain' campaign started by the Government of Maharashtra. As per the orders, the municipality said that licensee of the wine shop owners on all days of the week shall be allowed to sell liquor in his licensed premises only.
As per the order, no customer will be allowed to visit the wine shop to buy the liquor instead delivery men will be appointed to deliver the liquor. The licensee will ensure that the delivery man uses the mask and uses hand sanitizer from time to time to disinfect hands.
Under the orders, the wine shop owners will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 8 pm. The BMC has said that the issued orders to be brought into action immediately.
Meanwhile, tweaking its order dated April 7 on food delivery during the weekend lockdown, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also allowed direct delivery of food (offline) from restaurants wherein people can call the respective restaurant to order. As per the earlier circular, it mentioned re-allowing food delivery through online service like Swiggy, Zomato etc.
The Maharashtra government and BMC on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays.
On Friday, the BMC clarified that hotels and restaurants in the city can undertake home delivery of food items under the curbs imposed to prevent COVID-19 spread. The civic body had earlier in its circular dated April 7 stated that only online delivery portals like Zomato and Swiggy etc will be permitted to deliver food, groceries and other essentials, and take away facilities will not be allowed for people.
