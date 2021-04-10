Mumbai: You can have alcohol home delivered from 7 am. Here's how

The Municipal Corporation of Mumbai issued fresh guidelines for the wine shop owners under 'Break the Chain' campaign started by the Government of Maharashtra. As per the orders, the municipality said that licensee of the wine shop owners on all days of the week shall be allowed to sell liquor in his licensed premises only.

As per the order, no customer will be allowed to visit the wine shop to buy the liquor instead delivery men will be appointed to deliver the liquor. The licensee will ensure that the delivery man uses the mask and uses hand sanitizer from time to time to disinfect hands.

Under the orders, the wine shop owners will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 8 pm. The BMC has said that the issued orders to be brought into action immediately.