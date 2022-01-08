Mumbai: Yet another hike in MGL's CNG and PNG, right at the start of 2022

The Mahanagar Gas Limited has again increased gas rates. In order to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional market priced natural gas to cater to the increasing requirement of CNG and Domestic PNG segments.

On account of substantial increase in market priced natural gas price, MGL’s input gas cost has also increased substantially. To partially offset the increase in the input cost of gas, MGL is constrained to increase the delivered price of CNG by ₹ 2.50/Kg and Domestic PNG by ₹ 1.50/SCM in and around Mumbai, with effect from midnight of January 08, 2022/ morning of January 09, 2022.

Accordingly, the revised delivered prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG will be ₹66.00/Kg and Domestic PNG Price will be ₹ 39.50/SCM in and around Mumbai. Even after the above revision, MGL’s CNG offers attractive savings of about 59% and 30% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai. MGL’s Domestic PNG offers around 22% saving as compared to current price of Domestic LPG while delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 05:16 PM IST