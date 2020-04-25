Mumbai: WR's Lower Parel workshop gears up to make PPE suits 

Mumbai: From coach repair, Western Railway's Lower Parel workshop has changed tracks. It is now engaged in manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits for frontline warriors in the pandemic. There is clamour for this armour, from railway hospitals and every Covid care centre. Accordingly, Indian Railways workshops and production units have tasked with manufacturing PPE for medical personnel. So far, about 1,050 PPE suits, along with shoe covers for healthcare employees working at the WR's Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central, have been manufactured. The Mahalaxmi workshop too is gearing up to manufacture 200 PPE suits and shoe covers daily.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, WR, said, "At the Lower Parel workshop, employees are tirelessly manufacturing PPE suits for medical teams working round the clock at Jagjivan Ram Hospital. These suits have proved crucial to safeguard the lives of the healthcare workers, who are treating over 80 coronavirus patients. Daily 200 to 225 suits are made, following the strict quality control standards prescribed by the ministry of health & family welfare."