Mumbai: WR To Introduce 17 More AC Locals Over Suburban Section Amid Soaring Demand; Details Inside

Mumbai: Looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, Western Railway has decided to increase the number of air-conditioned (AC) local services over Mumbai Suburban section with effect from Monday, 6th November, 2023. With the introduction of 17 new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase from 79 to 96 on Western Railway.

Also, to meet the demand of passengers of Dahanu local, one pair of Dahanu Road – Andheri local is being extended upto Churchgate station.

WR promplty responds to commuters' demand

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains. Hence, for the benefit of passengers and to ease the crowd, 17 more AC services are being augmented over WR. These services will run as AC services from Monday to Friday and will run as non- AC services on Saturday and Sunday. There will be no change in the total number of services, i.e. the count is 1394 services including the 96 AC local train services. Besides this, Train No. DN93004/DN93007 which presently runs between Dahanu Road and Andheri stations will be extended up to Churchgate station. Due to this, there will be changes in the timings of a few suburban services.

AC Train schedule

Thakur further stated that, out of the additional 17 services being introduced, 9 services are in UP direction & 8 services are in DOWN direction. In the UP direction, there is one service each between Nallasopara – Churchgate, Virar – Borivali and Bhayandar – Borivali, two services between Virar – Churchgate and four services between Borivali – Churchgate.

Similarly, in the DOWN direction, there is one service each between Churchgate – Bhayandar and Borivali – Virar, three services each between Churchgate – Virar and Churchgate – Borivali.

