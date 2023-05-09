Mumbai: WR to air videos made by Nallasopara students for 'My Station My Pride' contest

Videos made by 11th standard students of Nallasopara will be aired across all digital screens of Western Railway to spread awareness about cleanliness. Video of Shreyasi Gupta, daughter of a railway employee, secured the first position which garnered 1,232 likes across all social media platforms.

Another video made by Vivekanand Ingle won the second position, which got 922 likes and a teacher Ajay Patil won the third position for his video which got 672 likes. The winners were felicitated with appreciation certificates and cash prize ( First prize Rs 12000, Second prize Rs 7000 and Third prize is Rs 5000) by Western Railway on Tuesday.

Confirming the development spokesperson of WR said, these three videos shall be aired across all digital screens of Western Railway to spread awareness.

'My Station My Pride' contest

"Western Railway’s Mumbai Division had conceptualized a novel idea to spark awareness of cleanliness through social media platforms. “'My Station My Pride' contest/campaign was hosted by Mumbai Division from 15th March to 30th April, 2023, inviting short videos from participants. Out of the shortlisted videos, top three popular videos which garnered maximum likes were adjudged as winners, " said spokesperson.

How WR selected the winners

"The contest recorded an overwhelming response from participants and a total of 129 videos were submitted. After thorough examination and scrutiny of the videos, on the basis of predefined selection parameters, a total of 73 videos were filtered and uploaded on the official social media accounts of Western Railway and DRM Mumbai Central viz. YouTube, Instagram, KOO and Twitter for a period of 15 days. Based on the maximum likes received on all social media platforms, three videos were selected as winning entries to the contest" further added officials.

More such campaigns/contests planned for future

On this ocassion, Verma welcomed all the invitees and appreciated the contributions of the winners for making the contest successful.

DRM aslo interacted with them and was greatly influenced by their positive approach towards social cause.

Verma further informed that in the future more such contests on various topics such as trespassing, impact of chain pulling etc. will be conducted.