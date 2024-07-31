 Mumbai: WR Replaces 13 AC Trains With Non-AC Rakes Due Technical Glitch, Sparks Frustration Among Commuters
Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
On Wednesday, an air conditioned suburban train rake of Western Railway experienced a technical issue leading to the replacement of 13 air-conditioned local services with non-air-conditioned rakes. This disruption affected the commuter experience, especially during peak hours.

Currently, Western Railway operates a total of 1,394 local services on weekdays, including 79 air-conditioned trains. Of these 79, 13 were substituted with non-AC rakes due to the technical problem. Notably, 50% of the affected services were on the Churchgate-Borivali route.

In response to the inconvenience caused, a frequent commuter suggested on social media that ticket fares for the affected air-conditioned services be refunded to compensate passengers. The proposal highlights the frustration of commuters who feel penalized by the unforeseen disruption.

