Mumbai: WR Extends Trip for Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Weekly Summer Special Train to Meet Growing Travel Demand

Mumbai: In response to the increasing demand for travel and to ensure passenger convenience, Western Railway has announced the extension of the trip for Train No. 05054/05053 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Summer Special train. The decision aims to accommodate more passengers and provide them with enhanced travel options.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special, originally scheduled to conclude on June 10, 2023, will now have an additional trip on June 17, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Special, previously slated to finish on June 9, 2023, will now operate an additional trip on June 16, 2023.