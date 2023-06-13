 Mumbai: WR Commuters Face Delays Due To Signal Failure And Cable Issue In Malad
Mumbai: WR Commuters Face Delays Due To Signal Failure And Cable Issue In Malad

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
In a setback for commuters relying on local train services, the Western Railway (WR) experienced significant delays on Tuesday afternoon due to a signal failure and cable issue in Malad. Passenger trains on the Western line are reportedly running up to 15 minutes behind schedule, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

The signal failure and cable issue, which occurred in Malad, have been identified as the primary reasons behind the delay. Concerned officers are present at the site working tirelessly to resolve the problem and restore normalcy to the train services.

This incident follows a similar point failure that was reported at Churchgate on Monday, further exacerbating the inconvenience faced by commuters on the Western line. The consecutive disruptions have raised concerns among passengers regarding the reliability and maintenance of the railway infrastructure.

