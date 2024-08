Mumbai: WR Cancels 22 Local Trains On Intervening Night Of 28-29 August Due To Ongoing Work Of 6th Line Between Goregaon & Kandivali

Photo: BL Soni

Mumbai: In connection with the work of 6th line between Goregaon & Kandivali, a five-hour block will be taken from 11 pm to 04 am on the intervening night of 28th/29th August 2024. Due to this block, 22 Mumbai Suburban trains will be cancelled and 4 will be short terminated & short originated.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Details On Cancelled Trains:

1. Train No. 90979 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22.24 hrs will remain cancelled.

2. Train No. 90996 Borivali - Churchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 23.25 hrs will remain cancelled.

3. Train No. 90926 Borivali - Churchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 21.32 hrs will remain cancelled.

4. Train No. 90989 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22.33 hrs will remain cancelled.

5. Train No. 92188 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 21.36 hrs will remain cancelled.

6. Train No. 92197 Andheri – Nalla Sopora local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Andheri at 22.39 hrs will remain cancelled.

7. Train No. 90974 Borivali - Curchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 22.43 hrs will remain cancelled.

8. Train No. 90967 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22.09 hrs will remain cancelled.

9. Train No. 90971 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22.12 hrs will remain cancelled.

10. Train No. 90990 Borivali – Churchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 23.15 hrs will remain cancelled.

11. Train No. 90960 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 21.48 hrs will remain cancelled.

12. Train No. 90985 Andheri – Nalla Sopora local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Andheri at 23.12 hrs will remain cancelled.

13. Train No. 92192 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 22.18 hrs will remain cancelled.

14. Train No. 92199 Andheri – Virar local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Andheri at 23.37 hrs will remain cancelled.

15. Train No. 91001 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 22.53 hrs will remain cancelled.

16. Train No. 91014 Borivali - Churchgate local of 29th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 00.10 hrs will remain cancelled.

17. Train No. 90854 Bhayandar - Churchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Bhayandar at 19.52 hrs will remain cancelled.

18. Train No. 91015 Churchgate - Bhayandar local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 23.21 hrs will remain cancelled.

19. Train No. 90944 Borivali - Churchgate local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Borivali at 21.56 hrs will remain cancelled.

20. Train No. 91023 Churchgate - Bhayandar local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 23.38 hrs will remain cancelled.

21. Train No. 91016 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 23.40 hrs will remain cancelled.

22. Train No. 91035 Andheri - Bhayandar local of 29th August, 2024 departing from Andheri at 00.46 hrs will remain cancelled.

Short Termination/ Short Origination Of Trains

1. Train No. 90895 Churchgate – Borivali local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 20.41 hrs will be short terminated at Malad.

2. Train no. 92194 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 22.33 hrs will run as a fast between Borivali & Andheri.

3. Train No. 94078 Virar – Andheri local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Virar at 22.44 hrs will short terminated at Borivali.

4. Train no. 94079 Andheri – Virar local of 28th August, 2024 departing from Andheri at 23.55 hrs will originate from Borivali.

Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the same.