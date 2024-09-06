 Mumbai: WR Announces Major 10-Hour Traffic Block On September 7-8, 52 Local Train To Be Cancelled; More Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: WR Announces Major 10-Hour Traffic Block On September 7-8, 52 Local Train To Be Cancelled; More Details Inside

Mumbai: WR Announces Major 10-Hour Traffic Block On September 7-8, 52 Local Train To Be Cancelled; More Details Inside

During the major traffic block, 52 local train services will be canceled, and 18 will experience partial cancellations.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway | File Image

For the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, Western Railway will implement a major 10-hour  traffic block affecting 70 local train services. The block will commence at midnight on September 7 and continue until 10:00 AM on September 8, 2024, impacting the Up and Down Slow lines as well as the Down Fast line.

During this period, 52 local train services will be canceled, and 18 will experience partial cancellations.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ahead Of US Elections, City Hosts 'The Diversity Debate' Covering Significant Political...
article-image

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways, during the block, all UP slow line trains  will run on the UP Fast line from Borivali to Goregaon. Similarly, all Down Slow line trains will run on the Down Fast line from Andheri, and these trains will be dealt at Platform No. 7 of Goregaon station. Between Goregaon and Borivali stations, all Down Slow line trains will run on the 5th line and due to unavailability of platforms, these trains will not halt at at Ram Mandir, Malad and Kandivali stations. Additionally, a few Churchgate-Borivali Slow train services will be short-terminated and reversed from Goregaon station.

Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railway Runs 56 Special Trains For Ganpati Festival, Covers Key Destinations
article-image

"Passengers are also advised that Mail/Express trains on both Up and Down directions may face delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period" said an official adding that commuters are advised to plan accordingly.

FPJ Shorts
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Chathurthi 2024: Pandals Unveil 'First Look' Of Their Deities, Announces Dress Code For...

Ganesh Chathurthi 2024: Pandals Unveil 'First Look' Of Their Deities, Announces Dress Code For...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Cut Down Metro Fares By 33% On Belapur-Uran Route; Check New Rates Inside

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Cut Down Metro Fares By 33% On Belapur-Uran Route; Check New Rates Inside

Mumbai: IIT-B Professor Challenges Dismissal Over Sexual Harassment Claims, Alleges Time-Barred...

Mumbai: IIT-B Professor Challenges Dismissal Over Sexual Harassment Claims, Alleges Time-Barred...

Mumbai: WR Announces Major 10-Hour Traffic Block On September 7-8, 52 Local Train To Be Cancelled;...

Mumbai: WR Announces Major 10-Hour Traffic Block On September 7-8, 52 Local Train To Be Cancelled;...

Mumbai: City's GSB Seva Mandal Unveils First Look Of Its Ganpati Bappa; See Majestic Pics Of Lord...

Mumbai: City's GSB Seva Mandal Unveils First Look Of Its Ganpati Bappa; See Majestic Pics Of Lord...