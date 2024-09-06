Mumbai: WR Announces Major 10-Hour Traffic Block On September 7-8, 52 Local Train To Be Cancelled; More Details Inside

Western Railway | File Image

For the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, Western Railway will implement a major 10-hour traffic block affecting 70 local train services. The block will commence at midnight on September 7 and continue until 10:00 AM on September 8, 2024, impacting the Up and Down Slow lines as well as the Down Fast line.

During this period, 52 local train services will be canceled, and 18 will experience partial cancellations.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways, during the block, all UP slow line trains will run on the UP Fast line from Borivali to Goregaon. Similarly, all Down Slow line trains will run on the Down Fast line from Andheri, and these trains will be dealt at Platform No. 7 of Goregaon station. Between Goregaon and Borivali stations, all Down Slow line trains will run on the 5th line and due to unavailability of platforms, these trains will not halt at at Ram Mandir, Malad and Kandivali stations. Additionally, a few Churchgate-Borivali Slow train services will be short-terminated and reversed from Goregaon station.

"Passengers are also advised that Mail/Express trains on both Up and Down directions may face delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period" said an official adding that commuters are advised to plan accordingly.