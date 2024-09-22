Mumbai: WR Announces 6.5-Hour Block On 5th & UP Fast Lines From September 23-24 Amid Goregaon-Kandivali Line Construction; Check Details Inside

Representative Image | FPJ/ Kamal Mishra

For the ongoing construction of the 6th railway line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, Western Railway has announced another major 6.30 hours block on the 5th and UP Fast lines. The block will be in place from 11:00 pm on Monday, September 23, until 5:30 am on Tuesday, September 24.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, stated that during this period, all UP Fast line trains will be diverted to the UP Slow line between Borivali and Andheri from 11:00 pm to 3:30 am. This diversion is necessary to facilitate construction work but will result in significant disruptions to suburban services.

Several suburban trains will be affected during the block, with nearly four dozen trains being fully cancelled. Additionally, several trains will be short-terminated during the block period, impacting the daily commute of thousands of passengers.

Churchgate-Borivali Train

According to WR, a Churchgate – Borivali local of 23rd September, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 10:24 pm will run upto Malad and will remain cancelled between Malad & Borivali. Similarly a Virar – Andheri Fast AC local of 23rd September, 2024 departing from Virar at 10:44 pm will be short terminated at Borivali.

Andheri-Bhayander Train

An Andheri - Bhayander Fast AC Local of 23rd September, 2024 departing from Andheri at 11:55 pm will short originate from Borivali at 11:25 pm . A Bandra – Borivali local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Bandra 04:05 am will run upto Goregaon and will remain cancelled between Goregaon & Borivali. This local will be run as an extra local for Churchgate (SLOW mode) departing from Goregaon at 04:38 am.

Borivali-Virar Train

A Borivali – Virar local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Borivali at 08:12 am will be run upto Nallasopara and will remain cancelled between Nalasopara & Virar. A Virar – Borivali Slow local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Virar at 09:05 am will run upto Churchgate with FAST mode between Borivali – Andheri – Bandra – Dadar - Mumbai Central. A Churchgate – Borivali local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 09.19 am will run upto Nallasopara with FAST mode between Churchgate - Mumbai Central – Dadar – Bandra – Andheri – Borivali.

Borivali-Churchgate Train

A Borivali – Churchgate Slow AC local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Borivali at 04:32 am will run upto Churchgate with FAST mode between Andheri – Bandra – Dadar - Mumbai Central. A Bhayander – Churchgate Fast local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Bhayandar at 04:10 am will run with SLOW mode up to Churchgate.

Another Bhayander – Churchgate Fast local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Bhayandar at 04:45 am will run with SLOW mode upto Churchgate. Another Virar – Bandra Slow local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Virar at 07:25 am will run upto Churchgate with SLOW mode. Another Churchgate – Virar AC local of 24th September, 2024 departing from Churchgate at 09:23 am will run upto Virar with FAST mode between Churchgate - Mumbai Central – Dadar – Bandra – Andheri – Borivali – Bhayander – Vasai Road - Virar.