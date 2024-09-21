Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of Sept 22 To Sept 23, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details

Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai: Western Railway commuters, take note! A significant 10-hour block will be imposed between Goregaon and Kandivali stations to facilitate the construction of the 6th line.

According to WR, block will affect the Up and Down Slow lines, as well as the Down Fast line, from midnight (00:00 hours) to 10:00 am on the intervening night of Saturday, 21st September, and Sunday, 22nd September, 2024. This block will lead to the cancellation of 11 local trains on Saturday night and 54 trains on Sunday.

In addition, several other local trains, along with multiple mail and express trains, are likely to experience delays and changes to their schedules.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block, all Up Slow line trains will run on the Up Fast line from Borivali to Goregaon.

Similarly, all Down Slow line trains will run on the Down Fast line from Andheri, and these trains will be dealt at platform number 7 of Goregaon station.

Between Goregaon and Borivali stations, these Down Slow line trains will run on the 5th line and due to unavailability of platforms, these trains will not halt at Ram Mandir, Malad and Kandivali stations during the block period.

It may also be noted that all Down Fast trains will run on Down Slow line from Andheri to Virar after 04.30 am till the completion of block period. Additionally, a few Churchgate - Borivali Slow train services will be short-terminated and reversed from Goregaon station.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and check the latest train schedules before heading out.