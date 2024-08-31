Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of Aug 31 To Sept 1, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details

Western Railway announces a 10-hour block on Goregaon-Kandivali slow lines for 6th line construction; delays and cancellations expected. | Representative Image

Mumbai: To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, a major block of 10 hours will be taken on the Up and Down slow lines between Goregaon and Kandivali stations from 22:00 hrs to 08.00 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/ Sunday, i.e. on 31st August/01st September, 2024.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down Slow line trains will run on Fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations. Additionally, a few Churchgate-Borivali slow services will be short terminated and reversed from Goregaon station.

Passengers are also advised that UP and DOWN mail/express trains will be subject to delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period.

Some suburban trains will be cancelled/short terminated during the block. List of trains cancelled/short terminated is enclosed as Annexure I & Annexure II. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.