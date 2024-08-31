 Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of Aug 31 To Sept 1, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of Aug 31 To Sept 1, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details

Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of Aug 31 To Sept 1, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details

To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, a major block of 10 hours will be taken on the Up and Down slow lines between Goregaon and Kandivali stations from 22:00 hrs to 08.00 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/ Sunday, i.e. on 31st August/01st September, 2024.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:59 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway announces a 10-hour block on Goregaon-Kandivali slow lines for 6th line construction; delays and cancellations expected. | Representative Image

Mumbai: To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, a major block of 10 hours will be taken on the Up and Down slow lines between Goregaon and Kandivali stations from 22:00 hrs to 08.00 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/ Sunday, i.e. on 31st August/01st September, 2024.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down Slow line trains will run on Fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations. Additionally, a few Churchgate-Borivali slow services will be short terminated and reversed from Goregaon station.

Passengers are also advised that UP and DOWN mail/express trains will be subject to delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period.

Read Also
Mumbai: WR Announces Change In Boarding And Deboarding Patterns At Malad Station Platforms Due To...
article-image

Some suburban trains will be cancelled/short terminated during the block. List of trains cancelled/short terminated is enclosed as Annexure I & Annexure II. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali Reservoir-II Valve Replacement On September 2
Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali Reservoir-II Valve Replacement On September 2
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mhatre Amid Alleged Derogatory Remarks
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mhatre Amid Alleged Derogatory Remarks
Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024; Check Details
Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024; Check Details
Punjab: SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami Welcomes Rouse Avenue Court's Decision To Frame Charges Against Jagdish Tytler In 1984 Anti-Sikh Massacre Case
Punjab: SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami Welcomes Rouse Avenue Court's Decision To Frame Charges Against Jagdish Tytler In 1984 Anti-Sikh Massacre Case
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali...

Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman...

Threat Calls To Nitin Gadkari: NIA Finds No Evidence; Mumbai Court Returns Report Over Jurisdiction...

Threat Calls To Nitin Gadkari: NIA Finds No Evidence; Mumbai Court Returns Report Over Jurisdiction...

Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024;...

Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024;...

Mumbai: Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College Held By ACB Unit In Graft Case

Mumbai: Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College Held By ACB Unit In Graft Case