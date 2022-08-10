e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Worli fire claims lives of two of family

The fire took place in a room on the second floor of a ground-plus two structure at Mariam Mansion Chawl in Worli

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:43 PM IST
Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: A level one fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday in the AC unit of a room in Worli claimed another life on Wednesday, as one of the victims succumbed to her injuries. The fire took place in a room on the second floor of a ground-plus two structure at Mariam Mansion Chawl in Worli.

According to the fire department, during the fire, four people of the same family were injured, of which, one person – Lakshmi Teja Rathod, 50 – was declared dead on arrival on Monday. The second victim was Madhu, 38, according to the updated information by Dr Mehnus, AMO, Nair Hospital. “The other two – Dhiraj, 41, and Teja, 71 – are being treated at the hospital and are stable,” added the AMO.

According to the fire department, the level of the fire depends on how much effort the fire brigade had to take to douse the flames (number of fire engines, size of the flames, etc). The level of the fire does not depend on the number of deaths caused due to the fire.

