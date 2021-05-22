Mumbai: Worli BDD Chawl redevelopment work all set to begin by next month

The Maharashtra State Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) nodal agency appointed by the Maharashtra government for the redevelopment of Bombay Development Directorate Chawls (BDD) is expected to begin the project at the Worli site by next month. Yogesh Mhase CEO of MHADA (Mumbai), confirmed the latest developments. He said, "We are expected to get all revised permissions from the agencies including environmental clearance among others in the next 10-15 days and thereafter the redevelopment work would begin. Since Maharashtra government has revised the previously proposed Worli BDD chawl redevelopment project, new permissions were required to be taken as per the revised plan."

As per the new plan at Worli BDD layout 40-storey towers will come up from previously proposed 22-storey.

In fact, as per the revised project planning no transit building will be constructed on the site but alternative accommodation /transit houses will be given to the tenants. Also, rent provision is available for those tenants who do not wish to shift in transit houses said Mhase. "By next week I am planning to visit the Worli BDD chawl project site. MHADA aims to expedite all three layouts redevelopment work --NM Joshi Marg, Naigoan and Worli," he stated.

Meanwhile, on Saturday at Worli BDD Chawl site the project architect Vivek Bhole's team had made a presentation on the revised project plan with various residents’ representatives. Kiran Mane General Secretary of the Akhil BDD Chawl Bhadekaru Hakk Sanrakshan Samiti, (one of residents' associations said, "We are glad that the residents have been informed about the proposed revised redevelopment plan. How the project will take shape, what would be the timeline of the project was discussed. It has built a lot of confidence among residents as many were skeptical what is happening due to lack of information. Now, we hope the project work begins as earliest as possible."

The Worli BDD chawl is spread on 54 acres of land parcel. The Tata-led consortium will be undertaking the redevelopment project and as per the revised plan a total of 33 rehab buildings comprising of 40 floors each will be constructed including 22 floors building for slum dwellers. This redevelopment project will allocate new houses to nearly 9,680 tenants who are currently staying in 160 sq.ft size houses having common toilet facility. The new houses will be of 500 sq ft having modern amenities.