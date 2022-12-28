Mumbai | Worker's death: Contractor gets 3-month jail for not providing safety gears

Representative Image |

Mumbai: In a rare instance where a contractor was punished for not providing safety gear to a worker resulting in his death, a city magistrate court, observing that his negligent act has taken the life of the deceased, has sentenced the sub-contractor to three months of rigorous imprisonment. The painter had fallen to his death from a highrise in 2014.

On Nov 25, 2014, Vaibhavkumar Bharti was working as a painter under sub-contractor Nitin Palkar on a 12-storey highrise Victoria Towers in Worli. He fell down from the seventh floor of the building and died of injuries. Mr Palkar, 38, was charged with Sec 304-A of the IPC (causing death by negligence).

The accused had taken the defence that Mr Bharti had died due to his own negligence by not wearing the equipment provided and keeping them aside while working.

The court said that the accused was supposed to provide safety belts, helmets and other such mandatory safety gear and equipment for workers at the project site. It noted that police papers on the scene of the spot show nothing was found on the spot. It added that the safety gears were not found on the deceased either when the body was brought for police medico-legal procedures.

Metropolitan Magistrate Suhas P Bhosale said that police papers speak about external injuries on the deceased’s body and the post-mortem report shows the cause of death as “haemorrhage and shock due to multiple injuries in an alleged case of fall from building”. It was obviously an unnatural death, the court said.

The order read that being the employer, it was his responsibility to take care of the safety of his workers. It is clear from the evidence, it said, that he had omitted to provide the equipment. “Due to omission of the accused the worker died,” the court observed.

While deciding the quantum of sentence, it, however, considered that Palkar has no criminal antecedents and apart from attending the trial in some instances, he did not flee from justice.