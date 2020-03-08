Mumbai: Worker electrocuted at Chembur, house owner held for negligence

Mumbai: A 50-year-old worker died of an electric shock on March 2 when he was working on the house repairs of a Chembur resident. Police said, the deceased, Gaurang Gowda, was not given any safety gear to carry out the repairs. Furthermore, the owner of the house did not seek any proper permissions from the authorities for the repair work. The house owner was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.30am on March 2, when Gowda, a daily wages labourer living in Mahul, was hired by the arrested accused to conduct the repair work. Police said, the man had consulted a local architect before taking up the repairs and was trying to do the job on his own. Moreover, he did not provide any safety gears like nets, ropes, rubber footwear or harness to use.

When Gowda was drilling a hole in the wall, he was allegedly not wearing any safety footwear, due to which he allegedly tripped a wire and was electrocuted from it. Gowda was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, said the police. His family was informed and a case was lodged at Nehru Nagar police station, where the arrested accused was booked and arrested. He was produced in court on Friday and remanded in police custody for three days.