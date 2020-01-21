Mumbai: Work on Mahalaxmi rail over bridges to begin this year

The existing ROB at the Mahalaxmi station is almost 100-years-old and was declared dilapidated. IIT Bombay had recommended reducing the bridge’s load as it cannot withstand the weight of heavy vehicles.

Since the BMC cannot pull it down without building an alternative bridge, it planned two ROBs at Mahalaxmi station to take the load off the existing one. These included one from Dr. E. Moses Road (Worli Naka) to Saat Rasta and another from Saat Rasta to Keshavrao Khadye Marg (towards Haji Ali).

“Together, the two bridges are supposed to ease traffic at the Saat Rasta junction and Mahalaxmi station. The one from Saat Rasta to Keshavrao Khadye marg will be a cable-stayed bridge as it would pass over railway tracks and cannot have pillars,” said Sanjay Darade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Infrastructure, BMC. The Keshav Khadye marg bridge is touted as the city’s first cable-stayed RoB.

“As the existing ROB is the only link to connect Worli with Tardeo/Haji Ali, and it has completed its design life, it is important to connect the missing links of Dr E Moses Road and Keshavrao Khadye Marg to have better connectivity to Saat Rasta and Byculla located to the east of the tracks and Tardeo to the west,” added Darade.

The ROB on Dr E Moses Road will be 637 m long while the one on Keshavrao Khadye Marg will be 803 m long. Together, the bridges will cost Rs 785 crore and will take at least two years to complete.

When asked about plans to pull down the Mahalaxmi Bridge, BMC officials said that the century-old bridge will not be demolished for now. Darade said:

“The decision to pull down the dilapidated Mahalaxmi bridge will be taken by Western Railway after conducting a structural audit. Our task was to acquire permission from the WR and construct the two bridges which will take the load off the century-old bridge.”