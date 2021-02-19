Mumbai: Won't take financial burden for new education schemes: State tells HC

The Maharashtra government recently blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for its current financial instability. It said that owing to the pandemic, its revenue sources decreased and so it won't be in a position to spend more money on granting scholarships to students of paramedical technology (Bsc PMT) course.

A Bench of Justices Atul Chandurkar and Pushpa Ganediwala was seized with a contempt plea filed against the state's medical education and medicine department.

The plea sought contempt proceedings against the department for not complying with the HC's orders passed in April 2019 by which the department was ordered to consider the representation of the students within a period of three months.

The representation was for providing scholarships and stipends to the students of the PMT course.

However, with no decision on their representations yet, the students sought contempt proceedings against the department.

The state through its counsel told the bench that it has already decided the representations and the same have been rejected.

The government counsel said, "The state government has in the light of

the Covid-19 Pandemic situation and having found that there is substantial shortfall in revenue coming to the state and the same has adversely affected financial situation, it has been decided via a government resolution issued in May 2020, that no

additional financial burden can be taken by the state."

"The state won't be in a position to take loans for new scheme and therefore, the grant of scholarship and stipend to the students in B.Sc. PMT cannot be considered by the state presently," the counsel submitted.

Accepting the statement, the judges disposed of the contempt proceedings with a directive to the students to challenge the decision appropriately.