Mumbai: Woman's body found stuffed inside bag near Mahim station during maintenance work

A regular maintenance work along the tracks by the trackmen of Western Railway, led to finding of a woman's body stacked inside a gunny back which was lying next to rail tracks. This body was found at Mahim on Tuesday morning.

At around 9 am, a group of trackmen found this gunny bag lying in-between Up slow and Down fast lines close to Mahim station. They started their duty at 8 am or so and by the time they reached Mahim station they saw this gunny back lying out of the blue.

Sources said that they the trackmen tried to lift it and found it unusually heavy. So they called up the railway union leaders and RPF. Sources claim that they found holes poking out of this gunny bag and it seemed as if someone threw it from a moving train.

Later the station master and GRP were called to inspect the gunny bag and took the bag to Mahim station for further checking they found a body of a girl. There were no other bags lying around that spot nor was any works planned around Mahim station.

GRP officers claim that they are still investigating the case and finding clues for the same. Apparently the girl seemed like a married woman.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:06 PM IST