Mumbai: Woman's body found near Mahim railway track; GRP arrests her friend

A woman's body was found near Mumbai's Mahim railway track. Railway GRP has arrested the accused who was a friend of the woman.

There was an argument between the two, after which the accused killed the woman and threw her near the railway track, Mumbai GRP official informed.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:49 PM IST