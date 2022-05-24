e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

Mumbai: Woman's body found near Mahim railway track; GRP arrests her friend | Representative Photo
A woman's body was found near Mumbai's Mahim railway track. Railway GRP has arrested the accused who was a friend of the woman.

There was an argument between the two, after which the accused killed the woman and threw her near the railway track, Mumbai GRP official informed.

