Mumbai: Woman wins Rs35k monthly maintenance for high standard life

Mumbai: In a domestic violence case, a magistrate court has ordered a man to pay Rs35,000 monthly maintenance to his wife for a “high standard life” just the way she had when the couple was together.

Underlining the fact that her husband is the owner of three companies, the woman sought Rs1.5 lakh monthly maintenance. Both of them have been living separately since 2020. Her plea further pointed out that the man has a monthly turnover of Rs5 lakh, while she is earning Rs3 lakh per annum after separation.

The woman's advocate argued that she is habituated to a high standard life as the couple were together for 18 years. It was further asserted that she must be able to have the same lifestyle even after separation.

Considering the arguments, Metropolitan Magistrate CP Kashid also noted that when the couple lived together, a company registered in the woman's name generated a turnover of several lakh rupees. The firm was closed later. The court perused financial documents and found that the man had a prima facie monthly income of Rs90,000.

The verdict also asked the husband to pay a security deposit of Rs50,000 and Rs15,000 as monthly rent for a flat in a western suburb where the woman could live separately.