Mumbai: Woman who bit co-passenger in local secures bail

Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman, who was on the run after biting and assaulting a co-passenger inside a moving suburban train, on Wednesday appeared before a local court and secured bail in the case, police said.

The woman, Glenda Swami, who was booked on charges of assault following the September 16 incident, appeared before Mumbai Central's Government Railway Police (GRP) court, which granted him bail.

The incident took place when the victim, Nazrana Pillai, boarded a local train at Lower Parel, police had said.

Sambhaji Katare, Police Inspector with the Mumbai Central GRP, said, "We tried to arrest Glenda Swami, who was booked by the Bandra GRP earlier for assaulting co-passenger Nazrana Pillai, but she appeared before the court and managed to secure bail.”

Pillai, who had narrated the incident on Thursday last, said she will continue fight to get justice.