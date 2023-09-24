Mumbai: Woman Tries To Kidnap Bizman's 5-Year-Old Daughter Accompanying Family For Ganpati Immersion

Representative image

Mumbai: A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a five-year-old girl when she was accompanying her family for Ganpati immersion. The accused was identified as Rinku Amlesh Saha, a resident of the Gopalganj district in Bihar.

According to the VP Road police, the abduction bid took place when the child was going along with his father who is a businessman and lives at the Nanubhai Desai Road. When they reached Sutar Gali, Saha lured the girl with a chocolate and then tried to sneak away with her. The father spotted her just in the nick of time and stopped her.

When he confronted the accused, she could not answer him, prompting the man to call the police. The cops checked the CCTV footage which shows Saha's kidnap attempt. Subsequently, they served her a notice, giving time to present her side, but she even failed to show her identity card.

When the accused did not respond, she was placed under arrest. A police official said that a case has been registered against her, but she is not cooperating.

