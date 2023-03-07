Mumbai: Woman tricks shop owner, flees with dresses worth ₹52,000

Representative Image

A 45-year-old woman who runs a clothing boutique in Mira Road was duped by a customer posing as the daughter of a doctor staying in the opposite building.

The incident was reported from a women’s clothing store located in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road on Monday.

The accused woman stepped into the shop and selected eight dresses worth ₹52,700.

She asked the shop owner if her sales girl could accompany her to collect payment from her flat in the opposite building.

The shop owner obliged, thinking she was a nighbour and the daughter of a doctor in the area. However, the accused and her burqa clad accomplice who was already also presently in the building, vanished from the spot.

The sales girl enquired in some flats but was shocked to learn that no such doctor lived in the building.

An offence under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified culprits at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. Further investigations were underway.

