Mumbai: Woman throws chilli powder at cops in Malwani to help son escape, arrested

A woman was arrested for throwing chilli powder at police to help her son, an accused, flee in the Malwani area in Mumbai on Friday.

According to the Malwani Police informed that two police officers reached the Ambujwadi area to arrest the accused son when his mother threw chilli powder at the cops.

However, the accused was later arrested from the Malad area.

A case under Section 353, 332, 504, 506, 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter.